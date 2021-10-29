EUR/USD clings to monthly top near 1.1700, Eurozone GDP, inflation eyed

EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily jump since May close to monthly top, sidelined of late. DXY licks US GDP, ECB-led wounds amid cautious sentiment. US Core PCE Inflation, risk catalysts are …
