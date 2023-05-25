EUR/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in two month. Fears of US default amplify even as policymakers cite progress in debt ceiling extension talks. FOMC Minutes came in mixed but Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to multi-day low near 1.0740 as US debt limit negotiations fuel cautious mood - May 24, 2023
- The dollar will keep gaining strength amid stable US growth and the absence of any alternative among rival currencies, Goldman Sachs says - May 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Renews two-month low near 1.0750, multi-month-old support eyed - May 24, 2023