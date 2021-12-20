The EUR/USD pair is staging a technical recovery after falling sharply on Friday and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.1265. Modest dollar weakness during the European trading hours seems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1250 - December 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar Still Stronger - December 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gets Hammered at Trend Line - December 20, 2021