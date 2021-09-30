Economists at OCBC are closely watching the 200-week moving average at 1.1574 as a break below here would introduce scope for the 1.15 level. See – EUR/USD: Scope for a nosedive to the 1.1424 mark – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Close below 1.1574 to open up the path towards 1.1500 – OCBC - September 30, 2021
- US Dollar Supported By Multiple Factors Say ING, EUR/USD Dips To 10-Month Lows Near 1.1650 - September 30, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Charting a bear flag but oversold conditions warrant caution - September 30, 2021