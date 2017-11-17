EUR/USD: Close To Fair Value; What’s Next? – Barclays

Barclays Capital FX Strategy Research discusses its EUR/USD outlook going into 2018, expecting a flat profile around 1.17 level into Q1 of next year before breaking higher towards the 1.20 level in Q2. “The EUR’s gains will likely remain supported by solid …
