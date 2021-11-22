European lockdowns are hitting confidence in the region and its currency. Austria is good indicator for where potentially the rest of the zone is heading. That looks like increasing numbers of Covid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD collapses to long-term trendline support - November 22, 2021
- EUR/USD dips to fresh YTD lows under 1.1250 as Powell renominated as Fed chair - November 22, 2021
- USD/CAD climbs, closing into 1.2700 as Biden reappoints Fed Jerome Powell - November 22, 2021