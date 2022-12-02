EUR/USD now struggles to keep the strong weekly rebound well and sound above the 1.0500 hurdle soon after hitting new 6-month highs near 1.0550. In the meantime, the continuation of the decline in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD comes under pressure after new tops near 1.0550, looks at US NFP - December 2, 2022
- The USD outlook – Elliott Wave - December 2, 2022
- EUR/USD: Will be the US jobs data the cause of the correction? - December 2, 2022