EUR/USD comes under pressure around 1.1800

EUR/USD fades the earlier spike to the vicinity of 1.1830. EMU flash Q2 GDP came in at -12.1% QoQ. US Retail Sales, Industrial Production, U-Mich next of relevance. After reaching weekly tops near …
