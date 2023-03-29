EUR/USD’s upside momentum falters near 1.0850. The greenback trims part of the recent weakness amidst mixed yields. Consumer Confidence in Germany improved a tad in April. The weekly upside bias in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.0850 - March 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk flows to continue to support the Euro - March 29, 2023
- EUR/USD: Triangle is completed, we are waiting for a drop in impulse - March 29, 2023