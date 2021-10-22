EUR/USD coming up for a breath of air in support

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1624 and between the 1.1620 and 1.1628 tight range in Tokyo trade in what has been a very quiet session so far for Asia. However, the end of the week for European and US …
