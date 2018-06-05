Meta description: The EUR/USD is at an interesting and critical bounce or break spot. The EUR/USD is challenging the support zone at around 1.1675.A bearish breakout could see the downtrend continue whereas a bullish break could indicate an expanded wave 4.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Completes Wave C but Fails to Break 1.1750 Resistance - June 5, 2018
- EUR/USD eases from tops, back below 1.1700 - June 5, 2018
- EUR/USD continues to hug the 1.1700 handle, what’s next? - June 5, 2018