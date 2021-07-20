The greenback is the currency of choice in times of trouble, perhaps challenged by the yen, but leaving the euro far behind.” “Support awaits at the new July low of 1.1764, followed by 1.1740, 1.1717 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Currency market: EUR/USD and M3 money supplies - July 20, 2021
- EUR/USD: Concerns about covid to push the pair to new lows - July 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to dive after a dead-cat bounce, Delta doom is still here, levels - July 20, 2021