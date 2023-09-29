EUR/USD fails to attract any follow-through buying and oscillates in a range on Friday. Bets that any further ECB rate hikes may be off the table act as a headwind for the Euro. The prospects for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates above mid-1.0500s, awaits Eurozone CPI and US PCE Price Index - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Positive outlook, gains limited while under 1.0580 - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD heads into Friday near 1.0550 ahead of EU CPI, US PCE inflation - September 28, 2023