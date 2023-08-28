The EUR/USD currency pair is entering the final week of August in a phase of consolidation around the 1.0810 level. This follows a speech by Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates aound 1.0810 as Powell’s speech influences market sentiment - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Battle around 1.0800 continues, odds favor bears - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Has Scope to Fall Further, Charts Show - August 28, 2023