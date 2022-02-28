EUR/USD consolidates at 1.1200, euro the major G10 underperformer as markets assess Russia sanctions fallout

EUR/USD has rebounded from lows just above 1.1100 towards the 1.1200 level but continues to trade with substantial on-the-day losses. The euro is the major G10 underperformer as markets assess the …
