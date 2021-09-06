EUR/USD consolidates daily losses around 1.1870 amid thin trading conditions

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight range on Monday. US Dollar Index remains on track to post modest daily gains. Focus shifts to ZEW Survey and eurozone Q2 GDP data. The EUR/USD pair reached …
