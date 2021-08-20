EUR/USD consolidates daily losses, looks to close below 1,1700

EUR/USD touched its lowest level since November at 1.1666 on Thursday. The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1700 for the first time in 2021 and reached its lowest level since November at 1.1666 on Thursday.
