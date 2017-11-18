EUR/USD trades in a 50-pip range on Friday. Greenback weakness fuels the pair’s modest daily rise. The pair is on track to close the third straight week with gains. The EUR/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively narrow range on Friday and started move …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.18, up more than 100 pips on the week - November 18, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: bulls not ready to give up - November 18, 2017
- EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped by 1.1800 on Draghi’s speech - November 18, 2017