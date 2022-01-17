EUR/USD consolidates in 1.1400 area in thin US holiday trade as markets mull hawkish Fed bets

EUR/USD is consolidating in the 1.1400 area with US markets shut for Martin Luther King Jr Day. Hawkish Fed bets have seen implied yields on US bond futures rise, which might offer the dollar support.
