The EUR/USD consolidated Tuesday’s losses, which saw the pair losing more than 0.60%. The Shared Currency’s movements were driven mainly by a broad-based USD and EUR strength against their rivals on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates losses near 1.0730 - September 6, 2023
- EUR/USD: Shrugs off hawkish ECB speak; US dollar firms after impressive ISM services report - September 6, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Upward Shift Is Strong - September 6, 2023