EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1850, upside bias intact

Spot rises for the third day in-a-row. Headed toward highest close in a month. Key data ahead: German IFO and US PMI. The EUR/USD pair rose on Thursday, on a low volume, quiet US session. It reached a 1-week high at 1.1855 after the release of the European …
