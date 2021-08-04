EUR/USD continues to notch higher levels on Thursday. US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. US Dollar Index falls near the 92.00 level. The selling tone surrounding the US dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1870 ahead of EU Retails Sales data - August 3, 2021
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD gain ground in early trade - August 3, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Something for everyone - August 3, 2021