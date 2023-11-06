The EUR/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Monday and consolidates last week’s strong gains to its highest level since September 14 touched on Friday. Spot prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates near multi-week top, remains below mid-1.0700s amid modest USD uptick - November 5, 2023
- PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1798 vs. 7.1797 previous - November 5, 2023
- AUD/USD moves upward toward a three-month high near 0.6520, RBA decision eyed - November 5, 2023