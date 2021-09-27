Germany new government may require at least a three-party coalition. US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations by rising 1.8% MoM in August.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Consolidates Near The Year Low At 2021, It’s Bearish In The Near Term - September 27, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defensive around 50-DMA, four-month-old support line - September 27, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady above 1.3700 despite broad-US dollar strength - September 27, 2021