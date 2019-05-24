EUR/USD consolidates rebound from multi-year low, climbs above 1.1200

EUR/USD recovery from the lowest since 2017 continued on Friday. Weaker US Dollar is seen as the main drive in the correction. The EUR/USD pair posted on Friday the second consecutive daily gain. It …
