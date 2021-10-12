Worrisome news coming from China undermined the market’s mood. ECB Philip Lane backed calibrating the monetary policy to reach the 2% inflation target. EUR/USD consolidating near 2021 low and at risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD slides to fresh 2021 lows at 1.1524 courtesy of broad US dollar strength - October 12, 2021
- EUR/USD Consolidating Near 2021 Low and At Risk of Falling Further - October 12, 2021
- EUR/USD outlook: Bears regain control after mild recovery - October 12, 2021