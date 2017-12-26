EUR/USD: Consolidation near mid-1.18s to extend ahead of US data

Back near 5-DMA of 1.1862. Resurgent USD demand caps recovery. Focus shifts to US data amid light trading. The EUR/USD pair continued to find support near 1.1850 levels amid thin liquidity conditions, now looking to retain the bids as attention turns …
