Be sure to request IG’s Weekly & Daily Market Report when you open an account with IG Dubai and get access to the full information on the FX majors, commodities, indices, and Bitcoin prior to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Consolidatory moves befitting its current technical overview - November 20, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Snookered by the Senate and SMAs, ready to retreat - November 20, 2019
- EUR/USD path of least resistance is up amid US-Sino tensions – Confluence Detector - November 20, 2019