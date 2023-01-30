EUR/USD technical analysis. Bullish continuation. ATR is 76 pips. Fakeout bullish pattern. Important news. M H5 is the target. MEGATREND MAs: Bullish D1 chart EUR/USD. 1. Megatren …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD resumes the upside and targets 1.0900 - January 30, 2023
- EUR/USD continuation of uptrend as the deep fake pattern suggests - January 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls stay on the sidelines for now - January 30, 2023