EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany’s manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed. GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 as Boris Johnson …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD, continue downtrend to 1.1100 while trading below 1.1160
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany’s manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed. GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 as Boris Johnson …