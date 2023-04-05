EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0960 as investors have sidelined ahead of the US labor market and Services PMI data. Federal Reserve might keep rates unchanged to safeguard the US economy from recession.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD continues oscillation around 1.0960 as investors turn cautious ahead of US Employment - April 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Seems poised to surpass 1.1000 mark and challenge YTD peak - April 5, 2023
- EUR/USD clings to mild gains at two-month high below 1.1000, US PMIs, ADP Employment data eyed - April 4, 2023