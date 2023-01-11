EUR/USD is likely to display a volatility expansion while the direction will be based on the US CPI report. EUR/USD has stretched its consolidation below the critical resistance of 1.0750 in the early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD continues oscillation below 1.0750 amid a quiet market mood ahead of US Inflation - January 11, 2023
- US Dollar treads water near 7-month lows ahead of U.S. inflation data - January 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Grinds higher past 1.0710 support confluence - January 10, 2023