Given the size of the triangle currently, it looks like the EUR/USD could spend some more time within the pattern’s expanding range. There are now five swings that occurred to form the pattern as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Continues to Consolidate After Giving False Breakout Signals. - January 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers not willing to add longs - January 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Waiting For Inflation Figures - January 18, 2023