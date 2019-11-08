EUR/USD continues to drift lower

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations. GBP/USD is …
