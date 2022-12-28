It’s is another quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD, with a lack of economic indicators leaving investors to second guess what’s next for the Fed and the ECB.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Continues to Eye $1.07 on Improving Economic Outlook - December 27, 2022
- NZD/USD traces downbeat options market signals to slide beneath 0.6300 - December 27, 2022
- EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0640, following the footprints of lackluster US Dollar - December 27, 2022