EUR/USD is marching towards the potential resistance plotted from March around 1.0740. Therefore, the major currency pair is mimicking the pre-Fed policy period and is likely to continue its sideways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD continues to oscillate above 1.0700 as investors prepare for Fed policy - March 21, 2023
- USD/INR targets 83.00 multi-tested resistance while awaiting Fed’s decision - March 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair revisits descending trendline at 1.0720 level before FOMC meeting - March 20, 2023