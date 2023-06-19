Further upside prompts EUR/USD to refocus on the 1.1000 hurdle according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. 24-hour view: We indicated last Friday that EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD continues to target 1.1000 – UOB - June 19, 2023
- USD/CHF forecast: signal ahead of the SNB interest rate decision - June 19, 2023
- EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0940 due to mixed responses about Fed’s rate guidance - June 19, 2023