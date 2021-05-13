EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. A slight correction in US Treasury yields aids the single currency. Risk-aversion on inflationary anxiety turns investors toward the US dollar.
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited
