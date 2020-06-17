Its bull trend technical overview continues to stall testing conformist strategies on days of pullbacks, with its daily bull trend line broken. Its 50-day moving average (MA) has crossed above its 100 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Continuing to stall - June 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Break below 1.1200 mark to pave the way for additional weakness - June 17, 2020
- EUR/USD still expected to remain side-lined – UOB - June 17, 2020