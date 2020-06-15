EUR/USD Correcting Gains: Here Are Key Supports To Watch

Key Highlights. EUR/USD traded to a new 2-month high at 1.1422 before correcting lower. There was a break below a major bullish trend line at 1.1320 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD …
