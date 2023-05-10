EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro remain steady ahead of US inflation - May 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: Correction might extend to 1.09 – ING - May 10, 2023
- USD/PKR, INR/PKR: Pakistani rupee at risk amid Imran Khan protests - May 10, 2023