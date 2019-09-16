EUR/USD has kicked off the week below 1.1100, close to its closing levels on Friday. Fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, correction to 1.1009 while trading below 1.1092 - September 16, 2019
- EUR/USD looks for direction around 1.1070, looks to data - September 16, 2019
- EUR/USD breaks below 1.1000, lowest since 2017 - September 16, 2019