EUR/USD, correction to 1.1165 while trading below 1.1210

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the …
