EUR/USD’s recovery mode intact for the fourth straight session. Corrective bounce remains at the mercy of coronavirus-led risk trends. Markets await German GDP and US CB Consumer Confidence data for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GDP Numbers and U.S Consumer Confidence Put the EUR and USD in Focus - February 25, 2020
- EUR/USD: Corrective advances to gather pace above 1.0870 - February 25, 2020
- Near-Term Euro To Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: 9 Reasons For EUR/USD’s Decline – Where Next In 2020? - February 25, 2020