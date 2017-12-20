EUR/USD: Corrective slide to extend as DXY re-takes 93.00

DXY attempts recovery in Asia. UST’s corrects US tax vote-rally. A quiet EUR calendar ahead. Having failed to sustain the rally above the 1.19 handle, the EUR/USD pair extended its overnight corrective slide into Asia, as investors seek to take profits …
