Fed Bostic has favored a 25 bps rate hike culture amid slowing US inflation. The EUR/USD pair has sensed marginal selling pressure after failing to surpass the immediate resistance of 1.0860 in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD corrects from 1.0860 as yields rebound, ECB sees interest rate peak by Summer - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD stabilizes near multi-month high below 1.0900, more clues for US inflation eyed - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target a Return to $1.09 on a Busy Economic Calendar - January 12, 2023