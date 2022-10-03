EUR/USD corrects lower and breaches 0.9800

EUR/USD adds to Friday’s small downtick and slips back below the 0.9800 support at the end of the Asian trading hours on Monday. The move lower in the pair comes in tandem with the upbeat sentiment …
