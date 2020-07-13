While the euro managed to best the US dollar last week, EUR/USD’s price failed to reach either of its key Weekly pivot points, closing in on its Weekly 1st Resistance level and on its Daily 1st …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: CoT speculators up euro long positions - July 13, 2020
- EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces the offering of additional EUR 200 million 6% senior notes due 2025 - July 13, 2020
- EUR/USD nears key hurdle, eyes ECB - July 13, 2020