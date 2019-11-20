EUR/USD is showing positive signs above the 1.1080 level and it could rise steadily. USD/CHF is currently correcting lower and it might start a major downside correction. Important Takeaways for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Could Climb Higher While USD/CHF Might Decline - November 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Rally Halted at Major Resistance - November 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Advances For The Fourth Day In A Row But Loses Upward Momentum - November 19, 2019