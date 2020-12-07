Key Highlights. EUR/USD gained bullish momentum above 1.2000 and 1.2100. A high is formed near 1.2177 and the pair is showing signs of a downside correction. EUR/USD Technical Ana …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD may face event-driven volatility this week - December 6, 2020
- EUR/USD could correct lower, key supports nearby - December 6, 2020
- 156 million EUR for improvement of infrastructure in the four North Central coastal provinces - December 6, 2020